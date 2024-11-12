Phoenix looks to expand gated alley program as demand grows

The Brief Demand is growing for Phoenix residents who want to take part in the city's gated alley program. The city of Phoenix is asking for more money to fund the program to help ease residents' worries about what's going on behind their homes.



The city of Phoenix is looking to expand its gated alley program.

While you may not have heard of it, the city says word is spreading fast among concerned homeowners.

The program launched two years ago and is meant to relieve residents of the blight brought by the homeless community and criminals.

However, the city council is learning that the gates are not cheap.

Tents, shelters, public urination and defecation, graffiti and drugs. Phoenix homeowners say the alleys behind their properties attract them all.

"My son said that one day he was going to school, and he saw people doing ‘adult things,’" a homeowner said.

Residents say looking out their back windows and watching transients walk by or move in is uncomfortable, and sometimes the situations get downright scary.

"There was a lot of problems many years back," a resident said. "There was a number of killings back there. There was bodies back there."

That’s why the city’s gated alley program has become so popular. It allows property owners to petition the city for a gate.

A block needs 50% plus 1 to agree. The city will come out, evaluate, approve and install the gate.

"We requested it because all the people that were coming in and out and all the problems that we were having," a resident said.

Another said, "It was pretty bad news there. But you know, I’m glad they got the fences. That’s even better. That is so cool."

The cost breakdown was given at a recent city council meeting.

"By our estimates, we have approximately 5,000 alley segments citywide," said Phoenix Neighborhood Services Director, Spencer Self.

City staff says there were over 100 requests for alley gates last year, and the program is now averaging about 15 requests per month. The city says it has a $850,000 budget for only 154 gates, and needs $3 million more to meet the growing demand.

The taxpayer-funded cash infusion is up for a vote in the coming weeks.

"This is something taxpayers have been asking for," said council member Jim Waring of District 2. "Long story short, we tested this out and it definitely helps because people don’t want people camping out right behind their houses."

This year, the city expects to receive more than 300 requests.

Click here to learn more about the program.