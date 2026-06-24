Phoenix man arrested after 121 mph chase on US 60, DPS says

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The Brief A Phoenix man is accused of multiple charges after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Tempe and Mesa while under the influence of alcohol. Arizona DPS Troopers reported that the suspect was driving 110 mph on U.S. 60 and reached top speeds of 121 mph before crashing his vehicle. An open container was found inside the vehicle following the crash and a judge subsequently set the suspect's bond at $10,000.



A Phoenix man is accused of leading Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers on a high-speed chase in Tempe and Mesa while under the influence of alcohol.

What we know:

On June 22, the agency says a trooper tried to pull over 54-year-old Edward Zamora for going 110 miles per hour on U.S. 60 in Tempe. DPS says he kept going and reached speeds of 121 miles per hour, nearly hitting other vehicles before crashing his car in Mesa.

The trooper says Zamora smelled like alcohol and says an open container was found in his car.

He was arrested on the following allegations: unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle; endangerment and driving under the influence; reckless driving and criminal speeding.

The judge set bond at $10,000.