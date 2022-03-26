Phoenix man hospitalized after bee swarm attack

A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after a bee attack in east Phoenix on Friday.

Authorities say he had been repeatedly stung at a home near 32nd Street and Van Buren. Neighbors said he had been trying to remove the bees from his property himself.

A surveillance camera across the street captured the swarm of bees attacking the man and firefighters spraying foam to keep them away.

Officials say he is expected to be okay, but beekeepers warn that it's best for homeowners not to try to do this themselves.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement





