Phoenix motorcyclist killed in crash near Sweetwater Avenue and Cave Creek Road
article
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist died in a Phoenix crash on Saturday morning after colliding with a car, the police department said.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Sweetwater Avenue and Cave Creek Road between a motorcyclist and a driver of a sedan.
The motorcyclist was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital where he died. He hasn't been identified.
Police say impairment doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.
Related Stories:
- Love triangle may have caused deadly double shooting in Mesa neighborhood, police say
- 2 dead after helicopter crashes in Chandler following mid-air collision with plane
- PD: Man dies in crash after losing control of car in Phoenix
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement