Phoenix motorcyclist killed in crash near Sweetwater Avenue and Cave Creek Road

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist died in a Phoenix crash on Saturday morning after colliding with a car, the police department said.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Sweetwater Avenue and Cave Creek Road between a motorcyclist and a driver of a sedan.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital where he died. He hasn't been identified.

Police say impairment doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.

