Phoenix murder victim's family members hold news conference as police continue to search for suspect

Phoenix Police officials say family members of a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed in 2022 will hold a news conference on Jan. 17, as detectives continue to look for the person responsible.

In a statement, officials say the news conference will be attended by the mother, fiancé, sister, and brother of the victim, identified as Leonel Pineda-Valdez.

We reported on the deadly incident in 2022, which happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road on Oct. 30 that year. At the time, a police spokesperson said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, and found Pineda-Valdez inside a car that had crashed into a fence behind a business.

Pineda-Valdez, according to officials, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Early information indicates the shooting took place behind a business on the northwest corner of the intersection," Sgt. Melissa Soliz said. "After the shooting, Pineda-Valdez drove away and crashed into a nearby fence."

"He called me at 10:48. ‘Babe, I’m 10 minutes away. I’m on 67th Avenue and Thomas. I love you and I will see you soon.’ Normally we are on the phone until he gets home but the phone was about to die. That five minutes turned into forever, like he’s not coming. Those five minutes are gone and he’s not with me," said Pineda-Valdez's fiancé, Mary Martinez, after Pineda-Valdez's death.

Martinez didn’t find out what had happened to her fiancé until the next morning.

Where the shooting happened