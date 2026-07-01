Phoenix nonprofit Dog's Day Out AZ helps homeless people and their pets

The Brief Dog's Day Out AZ distributes food, water and medical care to animals belonging to unhoused people in the Phoenix area. The volunteer-run nonprofit fields about 130 calls daily and partners with the City of Phoenix to assist unsheltered people who have animals. The organization aims to end the stigma surrounding homeless pet owners, while preventing animals from ending up in crowded rescues.



One nonprofit has made it its mission to distribute supplies like food, water and even medical care to animals belonging to unhoused people throughout Phoenix. And they say demand is only increasing.

What we know:

Dog's Day Out AZ is celebrating six years here in the Phoenix area, six years of being a lifeline for the homeless and their pets. The group believes everyone deserves compassion, and they are working hard to give it.

A success story

Cody Lewis and his dog Charlie are inseparable.

"We're buddies man, that's my word right there," Lewis said.

(Courtesy: Dog's Day Out AZ)

And while they don't always have a roof over their heads, Lewis says Charlie's wellbeing is his No. 1 priority.

"Keeping him healthy keeps me healthy," Lewis said.

Charlie is one of thousands of dogs cared for by Dog's Day Out AZ.

"[On] an average day, we get about 130 phone calls into our hotline," said Monique Hebert, founder and president. "We have boots on the ground all over the Valley."

Important partnership

The group, which runs solely on volunteers and donations, often works with the City of Phoenix.

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"Being able to show the individual that we not only care about them — but we care about their pets — really goes a long way [towards] building rapport with an unsheltered individual," said Jackie Breidt, a homeless liaison for the City of Phoenix.

Changing stigmas

The initiative also aims to change the stigma that people without homes don't deserve a pet.

"I want to be the first to say it. That is wrong. The rescues are full. Where are all these dogs going to go?" Hebert said. "Many times, this is all they have left in life. It is their reason to get up in the morning. It is their reason to push forward and get off the streets and get themselves together."

Many of their clients agree with that.

"He's everything to me," Reggie, a Dog's Day Out AZ client, said of his dog Blue.

What you can do:

If you would like to donate or volunteer with Dogs Day Out, or you know someone who needs their help, you can go to their Facebook page or call their hotline at 480-249-5676.

You can also check out their Amazon Wishlist by clicking here.