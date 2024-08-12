Phoenix officer swerved to avoid dog on road, crashed into wall: PD

A Phoenix Police officer was not hurt after crashing into a wall early Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 12 near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road.

Police say the officer swerved to avoid a dog that darted into the road. The officer then crashed their SUV into a small retention wall.

"After the collision, the officer was checked by the fire department and did not require any hospitalization," police said.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

Traffic in the area was temporarily restricted.

Map of where the crash happened