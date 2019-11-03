Phoenix officers hurt following crash with suspected drunk driver during traffic stop
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say two of their officers were injured after a crash with a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop near Interstate 17 and Bell Road Saturday night.
Police say two officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area of I-17 and Bell Rd. when the driver of another vehicle failed to slow down and rear-ended them at a high speed.
The officers and the driver were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Police cited and released the driver for DUI charges.