Phoenix officers hurt following crash with suspected drunk driver during traffic stop

Phoenix Police say two of their officers were injured after a crash with a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop near Interstate 17 and Bell Road Saturday night.

Police say two officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area of I-17 and Bell Rd. when the driver of another vehicle failed to slow down and rear-ended them at a high speed.

The officers and the driver were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police cited and released the driver for DUI charges.