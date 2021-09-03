Phoenix pizza restaurant showing appreciation for military members following deadly Kabul attack

A restaurant in the Valley is honoring the military, following the deadly attack at Kabul airport.

At one NYPD Pizza location in Phoenix, a table for 13 has been set up, but those people will never show up. Those 13 people are the military members killed in the attack.

"NYPD [Pizza} has a longstanding history and founding value of giving back to our community. We have a close relationship with the military, and this is our way of honoring their sacrifice," said CEO Nikki West.

Besides the table, the restaurant will offer free slices to members of the military for 13 days.

West comes from a military family, but it was a run-in with a serviceman that really got to her.

"I happened to run into a family that had a young sailor returning home from deployment," said West. "He wasn't dressed in uniform, but there was some telltale signs I recognized, and so I thanked him for his service, and instead of the usual response back, he did thank me, but he also has tears in his eyes, and he said it’s just really hard right now."

A beer and a slice of pizza might not seem like much, and it may be something people take for granted, but it is the least some can do to say thanks.

"We're grateful, and it does matter, and we will never forget," said West.

