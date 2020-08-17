Phoenix Police explain citation process for businesses violating reopening guidelines

Slowly but surely the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) is allowing bars and gyms to reopen one-by-one if they prove their safety requirements exceed CDC recommendations.

On the flip side, Phoenix Police have been responding to businesses not playing by the rules and some are facing penalties

Businesses are now able to apply to open thanks to the lawsuit filed by several gyms against the state, but it's lead to some confusion as only two of the nearly 200 businesses have been approved to reopen.

Police say dozens of citizens called to complain about open doors, sometimes even if the business is allowed to be open.

On Saturday, EoS Fitness legally opened its doors as lines of people went to work out. At the time, they were one of just two gyms given permission by AZDHS for going above and beyond safety requirements.

Some are still waiting for permission, and others reopened without that permission, like Tangible Fitness in Phoenix.



"Most of those calls are people calling in and complaining about the businesses continuing to be open," explained Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department.

She says they've responded to 62 complaints at businesses across the city since July 1.

"We all have to do our part to ensure we’re following guidelines for the CDC and so we respect the ability to respond to a place like that a business even a social gathering just to make sure we’re doing our part and ensuring the safety of everyone," she said.

Before calling, Fortune says to check with the business to see if they received a letter legally allowing them to reopen.

Phoenix Police said they focus on education first, but if a gym continues to violate the law, they give them a citation.

So far 5 gyms have been cited, and that citation is a Class 1 misdemeanor for violation of an executive order.

Phoenix Police also stressed anyone calling to complain about a business being open should call 311.