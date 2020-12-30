Phoenix Police identify 47-year-old man as murder victim, suspect arrested

The Phoenix Police Department says a 47-year-old man is the victim of a Tuesday, Dec. 29 shooting.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. near 40th and Van Buren streets. The victim, Ronald Like, died after he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Michael Richardson, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 30, and was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, misconduct involving weapons and a felony warrant.

No further details were released.

Michael Richardson (Phoenix Police Department)

