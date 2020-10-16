Phoenix police investigating deadly stabbing near 12th St and Bell Rd

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place overnight on Oct. 16 near 12th Street and Bell Road.

The incident happened at a condominium complex in the area. Officials say the victim had knocked on a door at 12:30 a.m. asking for help.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the stabbing.

