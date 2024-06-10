Phoenix Police investigating homicide along the I-10: DPS

DPS officials say Phoenix Police are investigating a murder on a stretch of the I-10 in Phoenix.

The incident is unfolding in the area of the I-10 and 7th Avenue. In a statement, Phoenix Police say DPS troopers responded to a single-car crash in the area at around 3:30 a.m.

"When troopers arrived, they located an adult male inside of the vehicle involved. Fire personnel began to treat the man for his injuries and noticed what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound that had been suffered by the man," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement. "He was transported to a nearby hospital where unfortunately he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased."

The incident resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes of the I-10 at 7th Avenue, according to ADOT, with no estimated time for reopening.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Area where the incident is taking place