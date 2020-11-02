Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police: Investigation underway after man was shot dead in Maryvale

By Kenneth Wong
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in a neighborhood in Maryvale.

The incident, according to a statement released by police officials, happened north of the intersection of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers were called to a home in the area at around 5:00 p.m. for a shooting call, and when officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man, according to police officials, died after he was taken to a hospital.

"Preliminary information is the victim was involved in an altercation at the residence with people he knew when the shooting occurred," read a portion of the statement.