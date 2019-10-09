Phoenix Police looking for suspect after fight led to deadly shooting near convenience store

article

Phoenix Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and killed near a convenience store.

Police say Chad Harris, 28, and another man were involved in a fight outside a convenience store near 19th and Glendale Avenues Tuesday night. At some point, the suspect shot Harris and ran from the scene. Harris was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers are still looking for this suspect. They have very limited information but believe the man to be between 20 and 35-years-old.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.