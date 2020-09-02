Phoenix police: Man killed when motorcycle crashes into dump truck

Police say a man is dead after a motorcycle he was riding crashed into a dump truck near a West Phoenix intersection.

Phoenix police say the crash happened Sept. 2 at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Broadway Road when the motorcycle crashed into the back of a dump truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and he's been identified as 33-year-old Luis Carlos De Anda-Galaviz.

The 63-year-old driver of the dump truck stayed at the scene following the crash and did not show any signs of impairment.

Broadway Road was restricted between 43rd and 53rd avenues.

The truck driver's name was not released.

