Phoenix police search for suspects in armed shoe store robbery

Silent Witness is looking for information on three suspects who were involved in an armed shoe store robbery near 40th Street and Thomas on May 23.

Phoenix police say that two women and a man walked into the store that afternoon pretending to be customers and collected stacks of merchandise. When they tried to leave the store without paying, the manager stood in their way and told them the registers were in the opposite direction.

One of the women reportedly pulled a gun out of her shirt and threatened the employee.

All three of them fled in a gray Nissan Armada, police say.

The two women are described as Hispanic and in their early 30s. One is believed to be 5'5" with black hair and blonde extensions, and the other is believed to be 5'2" with black hair.

The third suspect is described at a 5'2" thin Hispanic male in his 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More crime news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: