YCSO K-9 makes big fentanyl find during traffic stop

article

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say one of their K-9s was involved in a massive fentanyl bust on June 2.

According to a statement posted onto its Facebook page on June 4, the bust happened during a traffic stop.

"During the traffic stop, the deputies noticed some inconsistencies while speaking with the driver," read a portion of the statement. "The deputy's dog alerted on the vehicle and inside they discovered several packages of what appeared to be 22 pounds of powdered fentanyl."

Officials estimate the fentanyl seized during the traffic stop could make five to 10 million fentanyl pills.

Daniel Antonio Guzman Perez (Courtesy: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Daniel Antonio Guzman Perez, is accused of various drug-related offenses, including transportation of narcotic drugs and sales of narcotic drugs.

More Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters