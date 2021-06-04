AZDHS head: Arizona could reach goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say a big reason behind the decline in COVID-19 case numbers and percent positivity in Arizona is the number of residents who are getting vaccinated.
Currently, 46% of adults within the state have been vaccinated, and that number is still moving up, albeit at a slow pace, as the vaccine has been made available at local provider sites, pharmacies, and other vaccine events.
When asked if Arizona will reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4, Dr. Cara Christ says the state could reach that milestone.
"We continue to work. We know there are a lot of misconceptions out there about the vaccine, and a lot of people hesitant and want to see others who have taken the vaccine. We would love to hit that 70%. We would love to hit that goal by July 4, but we will continue working whether we get there or not," said Dr. Christ.
The state will be doing a lot more pop-up vaccination and other community-based approaches in its ongoing efforts to vaccinate people against COVID-19.
AZDHS Website for COVID-19 Vaccination
https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines/index.php
