AZDHS head: Arizona could reach goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say a big reason behind the decline in COVID-19 case numbers and percent positivity in Arizona is the number of residents who are getting vaccinated.

Currently, 46% of adults within the state have been vaccinated, and that number is still moving up, albeit at a slow pace, as the vaccine has been made available at local provider sites, pharmacies, and other vaccine events.

When asked if Arizona will reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4, Dr. Cara Christ says the state could reach that milestone.

"We continue to work. We know there are a lot of misconceptions out there about the vaccine, and a lot of people hesitant and want to see others who have taken the vaccine. We would love to hit that 70%. We would love to hit that goal by July 4, but we will continue working whether we get there or not," said Dr. Christ.

The state will be doing a lot more pop-up vaccination and other community-based approaches in its ongoing efforts to vaccinate people against COVID-19.

AZDHS Website for COVID-19 Vaccination

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines/index.php

Continuing Coronavirus Coverage

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 resources:

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/index.php

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/es/index.php (In Spanish/En Español)