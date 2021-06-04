Arizona reports 346 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

Arizona is reporting 346 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths. The state data dashboard put out its latest numbers on June 4, showing the total number of cases and deaths are now 883,037 and 17,673, respectively.

The number of patients hospitalized statewide for virus-related reasons rose from the previous day to 590. Of those, 158 were in ICUs.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dipped slightly to 512.7 as of Thursday, according to data compiled from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths also dipped compared to a day earlier to 8.4.

In Arizona, less than half of the state’s population eligible to receive vaccines has actually been inoculated. More than 5.9 million doses have been administered so far. Around 3.3 million people have received at least one dose. More than 2.8 million have received both doses.

