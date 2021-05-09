Phoenix Rescue Mission needs donations for summer heat relief campaign

The Phoenix Rescue Mission is launching its city-wide Code: Red Summer Heat Relief campaign, and they're hoping the public can help.

With the summer heat nearing, the nonprofit is making sure they're prepared.

"This is our 9th annual city-wide Code: Red initiative, and so what that means is that we are collecting water to be able to distribute all across the community," said a spokesperson for Phoenix Rescue Mission.

This year, the organization is beefing up their campaign to make sure they have enough water to hand out to those experiencing homelessness, or for those who simply need the extra assistance.

"What we're really wanting is the community's help and support to be able to drive this Code: Red initiative, so that whether that's businesses, or groups or churches getting together to collect water and then bringing water to our warehouse for distribution - or a monetary contribution," the spokesperson said.

Beginning May 10 through August 31, the initiative will be underway. Phoenix Rescue Mission will be going out into the community with their rescue coach to hand out water and offer hygiene kits.

"It's basically any essential item that is needed for sanitary purposes and just making sure someone feels like they have the opportunity to freshen up," a spokesperson said.

People can donate cases of water or send monetary donations online.

More on Code: Red - https://phoenixrescuemission.org/codered/

