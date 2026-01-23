Winter weather affecting Sky Harbor flights; more measles cases in Maricopa County | Nightly Roundup

article

Gilbert man accused of soliciting other men to sexually assault his wife; new measles cases confirmed in Maricopa County; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, January 23, 2026.

1. AZ man accused of soliciting others to sexually assault his wife

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

Two men, including a Gilbert husband, have been arrested and are accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

What we know:

Gilbert Police say they began an investigation on Dec.14 into allegations that a 38-year-old Gilbert man had been drugging his wife and arranging for men he met online to sexually assault her while unconscious. The suspect also allegedly recorded the incidents.

We are not identifying the 38-year-old man in order to protect the victim's identity.

2. Brother allegedly killed after teen became 'enraged'

A teen in Oklahoma has been arrested, after he allegedly called 911 to tell authorities he stabbed his brother to death.

What Police Are Saying:

Investigators say the suspect, identified as 19-year-old William Spencer, was playing video games with 25-year-old Nicholas Spencer when the suspect became angry.

3. Winter weather affecting flights at Sky Harbor

The massive winter storm moving across much of the U.S. is having a ripple effect in Phoenix.

By the numbers:

While conditions were calmer at Sky Harbor, the airport still had nearly 200 delayed flights, as well as 22 cancellations, on Friday.

4. More measles cases confirmed in Maricopa County

(CDC)

Officials with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health say they are now seeing measles spreading within the community, as new cases of the illness have been identified.

Big picture view:

Health officials say they have also identified locations where people may have been exposed to measles as a result of the cases.

5. Deadly crash shuts down West Valley intersection

A head-on crash that left one person dead shut down a Glendale intersection Friday morning.

What we don't know:

The man who died wasn't identified. The cause of the crash is unknown.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

