Evacuations ordered for 2,400-acre wildfire burning near Prescott National Forest

Arizona fire crews are working to control a wildfire near Crown King that has spread to the Prescott National Forest.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horsethief Basin communities, and Crown King has been asked to start preparing in case another evacuation order is issued.

As of May 9, the Tussock Fire, which started 20 miles northeast of Wickenburg, has burned 2,448 acres and has no containment.

The fire was first reported on Saturday at 400 acres, but a lack of moisture, windy conditions and heat caused the flames to balloon up to more than six times that size overnight.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is working with the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service to control the flames.

No evacuations have been ordered, and no buildings have been damaged.

Portions of Old Senator Highway and Forest Road 711 are closed while crews respond to the fire, officials say.

