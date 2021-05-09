City of Glendale hosts outdoor concert series at Murphy Park

The city of Glendale has started an outdoor concert series, a win-win for those who want to safely see live music and for the downtown businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

During the month of May, the city is holding free outdoor shows at Murphy Park every Thursday though Sunday night.

City officials came up with the plan to bring more people to downtown Glendale. As a way of promoting the event, they handed out blank guitar cutouts made by a local business to merchants in the city center and had them decorate them.

After a rough year, many of these small businesses are hoping the event helps.

"Things are starting to open up," a city official said. "We want to invite people in a safe environment, outdoors, socially distant - come enjoy some music, come enjoy the ambiance [by] just being in the outdoor park.

"Enjoy the downtown businesses, shop, dine pre- and post-concert, and if you can't make it out -- just come out and check out these awesome guitars," he continued.

This Mother's Day, Santana cover band Supernatural AZ will be performing. The show begins at 7 p.m.

More on Live! @ Murphy Park: https://www.glendaleaz.com/play/special_events___festivals/special_events/events/live___murphy_park

