Phoenix rollover crash on New Year's Day leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Phoenix police are investigating a rollover crash on New Year's Day that left one person dead and two others injured.

The crash happened just after midnight near 40th Avenue and Peoria.

Police say a white SUV collided with an unknown object before rolling in the center of the road.

Two people were able to get out on their own, but a third was unresponsive when paramedics arrived. They died from their injuries at the scene.

Peoria Avenue was closed in both directions for the investigation.

