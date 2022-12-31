Shooting at Phoenix business leaves 7 hurt, police say

At least seven people were hurt after a shooting broke out near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said.

Officers were called to a business in the area on a shooting call and found several people with gunshot wounds.

Police say there are a total of seven victims: Four were hospitalized from the crime scene and three walked to local hospitals before first responders arrived.

At least six of them were shot, and one is in critical condition.

"Conditions of the victims range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening and no updates are expected until later today," police said.

Their ages and names were not released.

It's unknown if any of the people that were shot are suspects themselves.

19th Avenue is shut down between Camelback and Indian School Road for the investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A shooting investigation near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

