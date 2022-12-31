Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
9
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Dense Fog Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Santa Cruz County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County

Shooting at Phoenix business leaves 7 hurt, police say

By May Phan
Published 
Updated 8:14AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Six shot at Phoenix business

PHOENIX - At least seven people were hurt after a shooting broke out near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said.

Officers were called to a business in the area on a shooting call and found several people with gunshot wounds.

Police say there are a total of seven victims: Four were hospitalized from the crime scene and three walked to local hospitals before first responders arrived. 

At least six of them were shot, and one is in critical condition.

"Conditions of the victims range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening and no updates are expected until later today," police said. 

Their ages and names were not released.

It's unknown if any of the people that were shot are suspects themselves.

19th Avenue is shut down between Camelback and Indian School Road for the investigation.

Image 1 of 3

A shooting investigation near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

More Arizona headlines