Watch: Wrong-way driver on I-10 in Avondale stopped with grappler

Traffic cameras caught Arizona troopers using a grappler to stop a driver on Interstate 10 in Avondale on Thursday night.

First responders responded to a call about an alleged wrong-way driver near I-10 and 99th Avenue.

According to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety, the driver self-corrected, but then took off and refused to pull over.

The driver that was eventually stopped near I-10 and Avondale Boulevard, with a patrol vehicle using a grappler to stop the car.

At one point, the suspect could be seen spinning their tires in an apparent attempt to get away.

More troopers would eventually arrive and box the driver in.

The suspect was then pulled from the car and taken into custody.

The westbound exit ramps are closed at Avondale Boulevard, so drivers should avoid the area.

