Watch: Wrong-way driver on I-10 in Avondale stopped with grappler

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:13PM
Crime and Public Safety
An alleged wrong-way driver was stopped with an Arizona DPS trooper's grappler on I-10 near Avondale Boulevard, and the incident was caught on camera.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Traffic cameras caught Arizona troopers using a grappler to stop a driver on Interstate 10 in Avondale on Thursday night.

First responders responded to a call about an alleged wrong-way driver near I-10 and 99th Avenue.

According to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety, the driver self-corrected, but then took off and refused to pull over.

The driver that was eventually stopped near I-10 and Avondale Boulevard, with a patrol vehicle using a grappler to stop the car.

At one point, the suspect could be seen spinning their tires in an apparent attempt to get away.

More troopers would eventually arrive and box the driver in.

The suspect was then pulled from the car and taken into custody.

The westbound exit ramps are closed at Avondale Boulevard, so drivers should avoid the area.

Arizona troopers use grappler to stop I-10 wrong-way driver

