Gasoline tanker crash in Phoenix causes 'significant' fuel leak on roadway, driver severely hurt

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A crash involving a fuel tanker has caused thousands of gallons of gasoline to leak out onto a Phoenix intersection.

A car crashed into a semi truck carrying nearly 9,000 pounds of gasoline near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday, leaving one man in extremely critical condition.

Phoenix firefighters say the collision caused a 2-foot gash in the tanker, causing the unleaded fuel to spill out onto 51st Avenue.

Crews are working to stop the ‘significant’ leak from reaching storm drains, and the city is planning to bring in 13 tons of sand to stop the gasoline from spreading any further.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

"A clean up process has begun to ensure all hazardous materials are properly treated, contained and removed from the area," Phoenix Fire said in a statement. "All expected stakeholders have been notified and crews will remain on scene until all hazards are mitigated."

The following restrictions are in place:

51st Avenue between Elwood and Buckeye Road

¼ of a mile east and west of Lower Buckeye Road at 51st Avenue

