Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
9
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Dense Fog Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Santa Cruz County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Money
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1.

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1.

The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. 

In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. 

Arizona is one of more than 20 states raising their minimum hourly wage.

The change in some of these states takes effect later in the year — or on Dec. 31, 2022 in the case of New York, and not until 2024 as is the case in Nevada after the midterm election. Michigan also has the possibility for a higher increase later in the year.

More information on Arizona's minimum wage: https://www.azica.gov/labor-minimum-wage-main-page

More Arizona headlines

Flagstaff increasing its minimum wage to $16.80 per hour

Voters passed a minimum wage act in November 2016 that stipulated the city’s minimum wage would be increased annually by the increase in the cost of living beginning in 2023.





 