Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1.

The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour.

In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80.

Arizona is one of more than 20 states raising their minimum hourly wage.

The change in some of these states takes effect later in the year — or on Dec. 31, 2022 in the case of New York, and not until 2024 as is the case in Nevada after the midterm election. Michigan also has the possibility for a higher increase later in the year.

More information on Arizona's minimum wage: https://www.azica.gov/labor-minimum-wage-main-page

More Arizona headlines









