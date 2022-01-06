Phoenix Sky Harbor closing two Terminal 4 security checkpoints due to COVID-19 impact on TSA workers

article

Officials with Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport say two of Terminal 4's security checkpoints will be closed, beginning on Jan. 7.

"The A and C checkpoints in Terminal 4 will remain open while the B and D checkpoints will be closed," read a portion of the statement released by airport officials on Jan. 6. "Wait times for non-PreCheck passengers could be up to 30 minutes and passengers should plan their arrivals accordingly."

Officials say there are no anticipated impacts to Terminal 3's security checkpoint. They also say the temporary consolidation of security checkpoints at Terminal 4 is due to COVID-19's impact on TSA personnel.

