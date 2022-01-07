Arizona reports 14,888 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Arizona on Friday reported 30 additional COVID-19-related deaths as virus-related hospitalizations inched upward, with 2,562 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Thursday.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard on Friday also reported 14,888 additional confirmed cases. The daily reports of additional cases typically include ones from multiple prior dates. The state’s largest daily report of additional cases was 17,234 on Jan. 3, 2021.

According to the dashboard, Monday had Arizona’s pandemic peak of 13,533 confirmed cases from specimens collected on one date. The previous record was 12,447 on Jan. 4, 2021.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of new cases tripled over the past two weeks from 2,928 on Dec. 22 to 8,880 on Wednesday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 71 to 59.3 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The latest figures increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 1,445,129 cases and 24,616 deaths.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

