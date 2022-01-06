COVID-19 protocols: ASU will require masks indoors and a test to return to campus

Wearing a mask will be part of the spring semester at Arizona State University as COVID-19 infections surge. The university will require a COVID-19 test before returning to campus next week, too.

Overall, a number of students we spoke to would rather be on campus than trying to learn via Zoom, but some professors would still like the virtual option.

New semester, Same COVID-19 rules.

ASU gets back into the swing of things during the week of Jan. 10 as spring classes start, but because of the spread of the omicron variant, they've had to continue mitigation efforts.

"If you can’t be tested before you return, we’ll test you when you get here," said ASU President Michael Crow.

Crow released a video on Jan. 5 welcoming students back and talking about the continued rules, which include mandatory masks in classes, requiring students to take a COVID-19 test before returning to campus, and reinstating daily health checks for symptoms.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

The United Campus Workers Arizona union says the measures are good, but they'd rather have a virtual option until the number of cases go down.

"Those are the measures that were used in 2021 before omicron. They don’t fully respond to the urgency of this latest surge with this new variant," said Richard Newhauser.

For some students on campus, some who've only known college life during a pandemic. The rules are just another part of their routine, but they'd rather have them to be in person than nothing at all:

"I think everyone’s a little tired of wearing them. I think they definitely help protect people. But I think everyone's getting near the point of we want to be over this last bit of COVID-19 pandemic."

"It’s different than last year. It’s been fun to see how a normal experience is compared to last year where we were just strictly online."

"It’s for the safety of everybody. If you don’t put on the mask you’re not safe."

ASU officials say they'll continue to provide weekly campus COVID-19 reports, and encourage vaccination and booster shots for all faculty and students.

Online: https://eoss.asu.edu/health/announcements/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ: azdhs.gov/coronavirus

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

More COVID-19 news:







Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.