Phoenix, Tucson shutting down bars, moving restaurants to take-out only amid coronavirus outbreak

article

All bars in Phoenix and Tucson will be closed and restaurants will be moved to take-out and drive-thru only beginning Tuesday night amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has declared a state of emergency and says the closure goes into effect at 8 p.m.

The City of Flagstaff announced a similar move that also goes into effect Tuesday night.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Advertisement

LIVE MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

RELATED:

Coronavirus closures: Several Old Town Scottsdale bars, restaurants temporarily shutting down

Flagstaff closes bars, gyms, theaters amid coronavirus pandemic

Arizona Snowbowl suspending operations amid coronavirus outbreak