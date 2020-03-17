Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix, Tucson shutting down bars, moving restaurants to take-out only amid coronavirus outbreak

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - All bars in Phoenix and Tucson will be closed and restaurants will be moved to take-out and drive-thru only beginning Tuesday night amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has declared a state of emergency and says the closure goes into effect at 8 p.m.

The City of Flagstaff announced a similar move that also goes into effect Tuesday night.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

What is coronavirus?

From how it spreads to where it originated, here's a look at everything you need to know about the deadly contagion.

LIVE MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)
How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response
Public resources, FAQ, webinars
https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

RELATED:

Coronavirus closures: Several Old Town Scottsdale bars, restaurants temporarily shutting down

Flagstaff closes bars, gyms, theaters amid coronavirus pandemic

Arizona Snowbowl suspending operations amid coronavirus outbreak