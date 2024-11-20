Phoenix Zoo welcomes new Grevy's zebra from San Diego Zoo

The Brief The Phoenix Zoo is welcoming a new Grevy's zebra from the San Diego Zoo named Najuma. Najuma is a four-year-old female that was recommended to be paired with the stallion Tuari from the Phoenix Zoo. The move was part of the Species Survival Plan to increase the population of the Grevy's zebra.



A new four-legged friend arrived at the Phoenix Zoo.

Najuma, a four-year-old Grevy's zebra, from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park was sent to the Phoenix Zoo as part of the Species Survival Plan.

Najuma is to be paired with Tuari, a 14-year-old stallion that moved to the Phoenix Zoo in 2009.

Tuari's original home zoo was at the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson where he got his name.

According to the Phoenix Zoo's website, the Grevy's zebra is often referred to as the Regal Zebra.

They thrive in the grasslands of Kenya and Ethiopia and can weigh up to 1,000 pounds.

Grevy's zebras can run up to 40 mph and can go five days without drinking water.