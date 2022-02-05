Pima County official resigns, says evictions too frustrating

A Pima County constable is resigning, citing frustrations with having to serve people with eviction notices while not being able to help them stay in their homes.

Constable Kristen Randall said in her resignation letter that she's had both fulfilling experiences and "terrible, life-changing ones as a constable."

Randall's resignation takes effect Feb. 13. The county Board of Supervisors will appoint a replacement.

Randall said she tried to provide people with advance notices of their evictions and told them about available assistance.

But she said those efforts have become fruitless with declining availability of housing and increasing rent prices.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 07: An apartment maintenance man changes the lock of an apartment after constables posted an eviction order on October 7, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

More housing news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement



