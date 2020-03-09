Pima County officials report presumptive positive coronavirus case

article

Pima County health officials say a person has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

According to a brief statement posted on the Pima County Health Department's Twitter page, the case is travel-related. Health officials say the person is not severely ill, and is recovering at home in isolation.

The person, according to health officials, lives in an unincorporated area of Pima County, and is cooperating with public health monitoring. Public health investigators are looking into any close contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious.

There have been a number of Coronavirus cases in Arizona. In January, a Maricopa County resident described as a member of the Arizona State University was diagnosed with coronavirus. That person has since been released from isolation.

A man in his 20s has also been confirmed as a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

A "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19 involving a woman in her 40s has been reported in Pinal County. Health officials say two people from the same household as the woman have been diagnosed with cornavirus as well.

