Pima County officials warn hikers after responding to 17 rescue calls in two weeks
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is warning hikers to know their limits after deptuies responded to 17 search and rescue calls in the past two weeks, according to a news release.
These rescue calls came from hikers on trails and recreational areas around the county, and the nature of the calls range from medical emergencies to being lost on a trail.
"As more people have decided to take to the trails and the temperatures begin to rise, The Pima County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind hikers to plan ahead and stay safe," the sheriff's department wrote.
Officials advised hikers to:
- Know their limits
- Hike with someone who knows the trail
- Notify friends and family before hiking
- Avoid hiking alone
- Bring plenty of water, a charged cellphone, proper clothing and a flashlight
- Take first aid supplies
- Keep a safe distance from wildlife
- Check the weather before leaving
