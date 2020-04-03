Pima County officials warn hikers after responding to 17 rescue calls in two weeks

article

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is warning hikers to know their limits after deptuies responded to 17 search and rescue calls in the past two weeks, according to a news release.

These rescue calls came from hikers on trails and recreational areas around the county, and the nature of the calls range from medical emergencies to being lost on a trail.

"As more people have decided to take to the trails and the temperatures begin to rise, The Pima County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind hikers to plan ahead and stay safe," the sheriff's department wrote.

Officials advised hikers to:

Know their limits

Hike with someone who knows the trail

Notify friends and family before hiking

Avoid hiking alone

Bring plenty of water, a charged cellphone, proper clothing and a flashlight

Take first aid supplies

Keep a safe distance from wildlife

Check the weather before leaving

