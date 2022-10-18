Small plane makes emergency landing in Mesa canal

Firefighters are investigating after an aircraft went down Tuesday morning in Mesa.

The small plane went down in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the pilot was the only person who was on board. The pilot was able to get themselves out of the plane and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

A plane went down in a canal in Mesa on Oct. 18. One person on board self-extricated, firefighters said.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: