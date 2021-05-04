No injuries after plane lands next to Phoenix road

No one was injured after a small plane landed on the side of a road in Phoenix after it reportedly ran out of gas on Tuesday.

Video from SkyFOX showed the plane on the ground next to the road near Pinnacle Peak Road and Tatum Boulevard.

The report originated from Deer Valley Airport.

"There is no emergency, the aircraft is upright and there are no injuries," the Phoenix Fire Department said on May 4.

The pilot is OK after a stressful situation trying to figure out exactly where to land and how to do it safely.

"No injuries, no scratches, no bumps, no nothing. He did a good job all things considered," said Gary Lewin with Southwest Flight Center. He also owns the plane.

He made it out to the scene to check on the pilot who rented his plane, saying the pilot ran out of fuel.

"He made a bad call and flew too many miles for lack of a better term," Lewin said.

Luckily there was minimal traffic driving through at the time when he landed near the road.

"He made a good landing. Not that I was here to see it. The airplane is in fine condition," he said.

The pilot is a commercially instrument-rated pilot building on his flight hours.

"It is an unfortunate situation. Fortunately, we train pilots to do exactly as he did," Lewin said.

A tow truck driver to pick up the plane to take it off the highway.

