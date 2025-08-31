Planting for pollinators: Local classes focus on fall gardening in Arizona

The Brief Danielle Carlock is teaching classes on how to create a pollinator-friendly yard by adding native plants. The Desert Botanical Garden offers a variety of plant classes, from introductory to advanced, to help people of all skill levels learn how to support local wildlife.



Fall is the best time for planting in Arizona, and one woman is hoping to help those without a natural green thumb learn to garden with a purpose.

What we know:

Danielle Carlock offers classes on how to transform outdoor spaces to support pollinators, such as bees, butterflies and moths, which are crucial for a healthy ecosystem.

"Pollinators are small and they're mighty, they do a lot of amazing things," Carlock said.

Carlock provides tips on incorporating native plants and creating an environment where pollinators can thrive.

"The purposes are to give people easy, concrete steps they can take in an existing yard without adding a lot of expense or time to start modifying it for pollinators and to support wildlife in general," Carlock said.

The Desert Botanical Garden also offers a variety of plant classes, from introductory to advanced levels, with options available during the day and evening to fit different schedules.

"We have classes at different levels, too, so we try to meet people where they're at," said Elizabeth Ladwig with the Desert Botanical Garden. "You don't have to know anything about plants, but if it's something you're kind of curious about and interested in, you can come and take an intro class about gardening with pollinators."

Big picture view:

Both Carlock and Ladwig emphasized that people should not be afraid of insects, but instead should work to help them to ensure a happy and healthy environment for everyone.