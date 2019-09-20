Plenty of Fish bans face filters on its dating platform

The dating app Plenty of Fish announced it will ban face filters after conducting a survey that found many people believe using a filter is deceptive.

“The people have spoken! And Plenty of Fish has taken action by implementing a face-filter ban across the platform,” a post from the app’s blog said Tuesday.

Plenty of Fish surveyed 2,000 single people in the U.S. and found that 70 percent consider the use of a face filter, such as a dog face or one that enhances the eyes, to be deceptive.

Twenty-three percent of those surveyed also said their first thought when finding a possible match with a face filter was that the person is insecure.

About 10 percent of those surveyed also thought matches who used a face filter weren’t serious about finding someone and 9 percent believed the person was immature.

“Even though (that) may not be the case, your filtered photos could be giving the wrong impression, especially if there’s an emphasis in your profile description on finding a serious partner,” the post said.

The survey participants also judged the different types of face filters out there, and 22 percent believe the worst is the dog ears and tongue.

Twenty percent said the bunny filter, 18 percent voted on fake glasses, 17 percent chose the flower crown and 15 percent said the deer.

Overall, 52 percent of the people surveyed agreed that face filters should be banned from dating apps.