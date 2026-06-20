Pocket Fire burns near Sedona as hot, windy weather challenges crews

The Brief Evacuations are in effect seven miles north of Sedona in the Oak Creek Canyon area due to the Pocket Fire. Firefighters face challenging weather conditions, drought, and a lack of past fire history while trying to contain the blaze. A temporary shelter has been established at Red Rock High School for residents affected by the evacuations.



On a holiday weekend, a lot of people are heading over to Sedona, but there are some evacuations in place seven miles north in the Oak Creek Canyon area because of the Pocket Fire.

What we know:

The 300-acre fire began around 5 p.m. on June 19. As of June 20, it is 0% contained.

It caused road closures for some travelers, including on State Route 89A between Fort Tuthill and the north end of Sedona, while weather conditions are making it hard to fight.

Officials are not encouraging people to travel down Woody Mountain Road, also known as Forest Road 231.

Local perspective:

While some people had to evacuate, one woman chose not to leave.

"It looked pretty ominous, and you could see some of the fire behind the clouds," Tina Reichow said, seeing the Pocket Fire from where she lives in Oak Creek Canyon. "Big giant clouds up north, up the canyon."

Reichow said she chose not to evacuate because the fire went away from her house.

"It puts you on edge…It's like what should I grab?" Reichow said.

What they're saying:

Sedona Fire Department Assistant Chief Jayson Coil says they have a lot of help putting the fire out. Crews have hotshot groups, a dozer, multiple engines, airplanes, and other resources.

"Working to basically paint a continuous line around the head of the fire and that is the primary effort right now is to hold the fire close to its current footprint," Coil said.

"I’m also grateful for the hot shots cause I know there are seven hot shot groups up there working now," Reichow said. "They’re awesome."

Big picture view:

But the weather is making it hard to fight the fire.

"It's hot, dry, and windy," Coil said. "The background conditions, there's a drought and the live fuel moisture in the brush and green components, plus the fact that there's not fire history in that area."

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Dig deeper:

People living in the area like Reichow are just glad to be safe.

"I’m glad to be alive, and I guess to live in a place like this is pretty awesome," Reichow said.

What you can do:

For those who did evacuate, a shelter is open at Red Rock High School in Sedona.

Where the evacuation center is located