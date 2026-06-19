Pocket Fire: GO order issued for Oak Creek Canyon area

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The Brief Visitors at the Oak Creek Canyon area, as well as visitors at the End/Edge of the World area are asked to evacuate due to the Pocket Fire. The fire was first reported Friday afternoon. Officials say the fire has burned 500 acres of land north of Sedona.



A wildfire burning near Sedona has resulted in evacuation orders and highway closures.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Pocket Fire has burned 500 acres of land about seven miles north of Sedona. The fire was first reported at around 5:00 p.m. on June 19.

USFS officials said visitors in the Oak Creek Canyon area, as well as visitors to End/Edge of the World are asked to evacuate.

"Travel down Woody Mountain Road (Forest Road 231) is not advised at this time," read a portion of the statement.

On social media, officials with the Coconino National Forest said State Route 89A is closed between Fort Tuthill and the north end of Sedona.

What they're saying:

"Resources assigned to the fire include two Hotshot crews, one dozer, five engines and miscellaneous overhead, with more en route," read a portion of USFS's statement.

Local perspective:

Red Cross Arizona officials say an evacuation center has been set up at Red Rock Jr. High School.

Where the evacuation center is located