Police: 1 dead, suspect in custody following shooting at Wild Horse Pass Casino

Police say one man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting early Thursday morning in the parking garage at Wild Horse Pass Casino.

According to Gila River Police, the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident involving a man and a woman, and the woman's significant other.

"Appears to be a domestic situation where a man found his significant other with another man," police said on April 15. "At some point, one of the men was shot and died. A male suspect is in custody."

The woman was not injured.

