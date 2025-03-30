Police chase in northern Arizona; Phoenix stabbing leaves man in critical condition | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a police chase in northern Arizona to the impact Terri Schiavo's case still has on end-of-life debates, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 30, 2025.
1. Train robbery in northern Arizona leads to police chase
Two vehicles were tracked down in connection to a northern Arizona train robbery and one car led police on an 80-mile chase that ended near the California-Arizona state line.
2. Terri Schiavo case, 20 years later
Twenty years after Terri Schiavo’s death, her case remains a pivotal moment in the national debate over end-of-life care.
3. Bank executive believed to be dead following plane crash
U.S. Bank executive Terry Dolan is believed to be the only person on board the plane that crashed into a house in Brooklyn Park on Saturday.
4. Man in critical condition following Phoenix stabbing
The incident, according to Phoenix Police, happened in the area of 52nd Street and McDowell Road. Officers were called to the area during the overnight hours on Sunday.
5. 1 dead following shooting in Phoenix
A woman was killed and a man was hurt in a Phoenix shooting early Sunday morning near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Sunday is mild and breezy in the Valley, and gusty in the high country.