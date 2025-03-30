Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
4
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 3:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County

Police chase in northern Arizona; Phoenix stabbing leaves man in critical condition | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 30, 2025 7:03pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a police chase in northern Arizona to the impact Terri Schiavo's case still has on end-of-life debates, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 30, 2025.

1. Train robbery in northern Arizona leads to police chase

Two vehicles were tracked down in connection to a northern Arizona train robbery and one car led police on an 80-mile chase that ended near the California-Arizona state line.

2. Terri Schiavo case, 20 years later

Twenty years after Terri Schiavo’s death, her case remains a pivotal moment in the national debate over end-of-life care.

3. Bank executive believed to be dead following plane crash

U.S. Bank executive Terry Dolan is believed to be the only person on board the plane that crashed into a house in Brooklyn Park on Saturday.

4. Man in critical condition following Phoenix stabbing

The incident, according to Phoenix Police, happened in the area of 52nd Street and McDowell Road. Officers were called to the area during the overnight hours on Sunday.

5. 1 dead following shooting in Phoenix

A woman was killed and a man was hurt in a Phoenix shooting early Sunday morning near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Sunday is mild and breezy in the Valley, and gusty in the high country.

