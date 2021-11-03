Police Chase: Hours-long big rig pursuit across 2 counties turns into standoff

A driver suspected of stealing a big rig led authorities on a chase across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

SkyFOX is over the chase scene Wednesday night as the semi-truck is leading CHP on a slow, but steady pursuit. SkyFOX was initially over Glendale before the chase extended to Sun Valley, parts of the San Fernando Valley and then Simi Valley in Ventura County.

The driver eventually made their way back to Los Angeles County, once again driving across the San Fernando Valley.

The hours-long pursuit came to an end. However, by Thursday morning, the suspect was in a standoff with police.

It is unknown how the driver ended up with the big rig in the first place.

