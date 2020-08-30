Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:37 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
6
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 4:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:41 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:45 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Gila River Valley

Police: Drunk driver fatally struck woman who was helping family with disabled vehicle in Dallas

Published 
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter after police said she crashed into multiple vehicles, along with pedestrians who were dealing with a car that had broken down.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle had broken down in the 3000 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway(US-67), and was in between the freeway and I-35.

Canessia Griffin was helping some of her family with the vehicle, when a vehicle driven by Asianna Fluellen was southbound on I-35.

At the split for I-35 and 67, police said Fluellen “failed to drive in a single lane of traffic,” and drove onto the grass median, where she struck multiple vehicles and several people who were helping with the broke down car, including 28-year-old Griffen.

Griffin was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Two other pedestrians were struck, and police said they are in stable condition.

Investigators found that Fluellen was under the influence of alcohol, and she was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.