Police: Ex-Gilbert school custodian arrested, accused of luring following investigation

Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they arrested a 40-year-old man as a result of an investigation.

According to a statement released on Aug. 4, Michael Aguilar is accused of multiple counts of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful material to a minor.

Investigators say the investigation into Aguilar began as part of Scottsdale Police Department's efforts to proactively target those who seek to sexually exploit children online and engage with them for the purposes of sexual conduct.

"Mr. Aguilar contacted multiple undercover detectives, via a cellphone-based application, whom he believed to be juveniles. He engaged in sexually explicit conversations and disseminated harmful material," read a portion of the statement released by Scottsdale Police. "This investigation is ongoing, however, there is no information that Mr. Aguilar had any sexual contact with children at this time."

Suspect worked at Gilbert elementary school

According to Scottsdale Police, Aguilar worked at a custodial employee at Gilbert's Ashland Park Elementary School.

In a statement, officials with Gilbert Public Schools say Aguilar was a building manager for the district. They say Aguilar has been fired, and will not return to any Gilbert Public Schools campuses.

