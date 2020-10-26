Expand / Collapse search
Police: Florida man stole bulldozer, ran down Biden campaign signs

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

HAINES CITY, Fla. - A 26-year-old man has been accused of stealing a bulldozer from a Florida construction site, driving it into a neighborhood and knocking down campaign signs for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to authorities and homeowners.

The man took the bulldozer in Haines City on Saturday and repeatedly destroyed Biden signs in full view of people who live in the neighborhood, witnesses said. James Blight was charged with grand theft auto and trespassing, according to the Haines City Police Department.

Former Vice Mayor Adam Burgess lives in the central Florida neighborhood, which he said is predominantly Black. He called it a hate crime.

Police said Blight claimed he was too drunk at the time to remember what happened. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.