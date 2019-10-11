Police: Impairment suspected in deadly motorcycle crash, victim identified

There are new details involving a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday night near Desert Cove Avenue and Cave Creek Road.

Phoenix police say the victim has been identified as 62-year-old Terrence Albright.

Albright was riding his Honda VF750 motorcycle eastbound from Desert Cove and pulled out onto Cave Creek Road in the two-way left-hand turn lane headed northbound. As he entered the turn lane, on Cave Creek, he collided with a southbound Dodge Charger that had entered the turn lane as the driver was preparing to turn left onto Desert Cove.

Sgt. Maggie Cox says Albright was transported to an area hospital with numerous injuries and pronounced dead a short time later. He was not wearing a helmet.

According to police, the 25-year-old driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and was found to be impaired. She was cited for DUI and released.

"The driver of the Dodge and her two adult female passengers were not injured in the collision," stated Cox.

The investigation is ongoing and the driver's name has not been released.